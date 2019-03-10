Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Zahir Mir on March 18, 2019 in the illegal appointments at operational level, misuse of resources, unauthorised spending on membership of Islamabad Club and utilisation of CSR duns in the OGDCL, The Nation has learnt. The NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad issued summon of Mir on last March 7 and directed him to appear before the investigation team and record the statement in the said case.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal assigned this multi-million corruption scam to Director General NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad in 2018 with directions to launch investigation in this case.

The NAB summons says: “The inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence pertaining to CSR activities etc, which relates to the commission of offence. You are hereby called upon to appear along with complete details of payments disbursed by the CSR department for Uch Land in 2015 and 2016 after de-hiring notice of OGDCL, in conjunction with the reasons and approval of competent authority for making such payments, before NAB investigation officer on March 18th, 2019 for recording your statement for extra payment of Rs 288.88 million on account of Uch land for the years 2015 and 2016.”

It further says: “you are further advised that failing to comply with this notice, may entail penal consequences as provided in Serial No.2 of the schedule of NAO, 1999.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice (Ret) Javed Iqbal yesterday said that NAB has rejuvenated to eradicate corruption as the Bureau is absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally and on merit for a 100 per cent corruption-free Pakistan in accordance with law.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is the only organisation who has established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies involving youth of universities, colleges and schools to aware them about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age. Due to this reason, today eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation and NAB is working hard to come up to the expectations of the nation. He said that NAB has the only Anti corruption organisation which has prescribed 10 months time to conclude mega corruption white collar crimes cases in accordance with law. He said that all DGs of NAB have been directed to implement the policy in letter and spirit and now cases will not be kept in files and diligent officers will be dealt as per law.

He said that NAB has adopted “Accountability for All” policy and have initiated complaint verification, inquiries and investigations across the board on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. The indiscriminate actions of NAB against the mighty have increased the prestige of NAB manifold as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and recover the looted money from the corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer. He said that today, NAB is the only organisation which has recovered Rs303 billion rupees from corrupt elements. He said that NAB strongly believes in self-respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self-esteem of any person. The initiatives taken under the present management of NAB have been lauded by reputed national and international organisations. He said that NAB has very clear policy to concentrate on the case and not the face.