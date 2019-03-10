Share:

At least 29 people received minor injures as a result of turbulence during a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York on Saturday, US media reported Sunday citing the authorities.

Earlier reports suggested that 32 people had been injured.

New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella said, as cited by NBC, that those wounded had received medical assistance at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

There were 326 passengers and 21 crew members on board the flight.

Last month, Five Delta Airlines flight passengers were injured as a result of severe turbulence during a flight from Orange County.