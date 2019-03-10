Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India were returning to normalcy. Talking to media-persons after visiting a shelter home here, he said flight operations at almost all the airports of Pakistan had resumed while ambassadors of both the countries had joined their respective offices in New Delhi and Islamabad. The minister said it was not worthy of politicians to put the lives of millions of people at stake for political gains. He said the shelter homes had been established as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide shelter to the poorest and most vulnerable strata of the society. Fawad called upon the philanthropists and affluent people to give charity and donations to the organizations being run by the government instead of the groups with dubious character and intentions. It should be ensured that the donated money was being used for the welfare of people and not against them, he added, citing that a terrorist network in Karachi was being run by Altaf Hussain with the charity money.