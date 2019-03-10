Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to meet very soon, says Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid who had recently visited Tehran for two days and delivered a letter from Pakistan’s chief executive.

She Rashid was talking to reporters at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

Analysts say the meeting between the two would be very important, especially in view of the tension between Pakistan and India because of which the regional peace is threatened.

Leaders of a number of countries are playing their role to de-escalate the situation.

The railways minister met the premier yesterday and apprised him of the outcome of his Iran visit.

Answering a question, the minister said Pakistan railways would step up departmental cooperation with Iran and Turkey in the days ahead.

He told a questioner that Prime Minister Khan would inaugurate the newly established VIP train, Jinnah Express, on March 30, which would run between Karachi Cantt and Lahore Cantt. The one way fare of this train would be Rs 7,000.

The minister said that another VIP train, Sir Syed Express, would also be introduced soon to facilitate the elite class. The fare of this train would be Rs 10,000. About the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif, which will take place on Monday after approval of the Punjab home department, Sheikh Rashid said it posed no threat to the government. These leaders, he said, are a spent force. He advised Mr Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to focus on their health problems as this was the most important for every person.

The minister said railways system would soon be extended up to Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey and Russia. Addressing a railways workers gathering at the Mughulpura Carriage Shop, he said that Turkey and Iran had assured of their cooperation for the purpose.

He assured the railways workers that he would struggle for their grades upgradation in the next budget, and also announced Rs 3,000 for each railway worker on behalf of the prime minister.

The minister said that it was only the Pakistan Railways wherein 10,000 vacancies had been announced. He said no vacancies had been announced in other departments.

He alleged that the previous governments neglected the railway labourers, adding that violation of merit in recruitment would not be tolerated.

He said TLA employees would also get their share in the new recruitment. He said that billions of rupees had been spent in the past on renovation of some railway stations which were useless as there was not much income from these railway stations.

“Lahore, Karachi and other big railway stations are needed to be upgraded,” he added. He announced that Lahore Railway Station would be made a model railway station.