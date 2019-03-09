Share:

“Concentrate all your thoughts upon

the work in hand. The Sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus.”

–Alexander Graham Bell

On 10th March, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first successful call using the telephone. He addressed his assistant, Thomas Watson, from an adjoining room, with the words “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.”

Alexander Graham Bell was a Scottish-born American scientist who is credited with the invention and the patenting of the telephone. In the years leading to his success in creating a what came to be recognized as an “apparatus for transmitting vocal or other sounds telegraphically” he experimented by various means to develop different primitive sound transmitters and receivers. Other inventors like Antonio Meucci and Elisha Gray worked on similar experiments and methods for the development of a telephone, and there is, hence, ambiguity and controversy regarding Bell’s accreditation as the inventor of the first telephone. However, Bell and Watson’s exchange marked the first successful telephone call that worked from both ends, and is recognized as a historic moment in technological advancement.