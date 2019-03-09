Share:

ISLAMABAD -Famous folk singer Pathaney Khan 19th death anniversary was observed on Saturday.

Folk Stars Group organised a special get together event and paid tributes to a great folk singer for his contribution.

Folk Stars Group leading folk singer Laila Jutti said that Pathany Khan was a legend singer who had received Pride of Performance Award.

She said that the folk stars group specially organized a special event to pay homage to the legendary folk singer of the country.

Others Folk singers and artists were includes Sonu Shah, Faraz Ali Khan, Hikmat Awan, Asif Mir, Rizwan Jan, Ishaq K. Ghori, Shella Hasan, Tariq Warriaich, Munahil Faridi, Farrukh Khan, Ahmed Ali Niazi, Shahid Ali Khan, Javed Shah, R.J Zeshan, Sadaqat, Naeem Shahzad, Wahid Sheikh, Saud Sano, Azhar Awan and Dr. Shaheen.

Pathanay Khan was a legendary folk singer of the country. He mostly sang kafis, ghazals and poetry of Sufi saints Khawaja Ghulam Farid and Shah Hussain.

He was born in 1926 in the village Basti Tambu Wali, situated in the heart of the Thal Desert, several miles from Kot Addu.

Pathanay Khan was totally devoted to Khwaja Farid. He gave his own deeper meaning to Khwaja Sahib’s poetry through his typical style of spirited singing.

The most famous of his kafis are mendha ishq vi tu, cheena eeen chirreenda yar, ghoom charakhra, mera ranjhan hun koi hore.

He died after a protracted illness at his native town, Kot Addu on March 9, 2000.