ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday demanded the Supreme Court to determine and interpret the scope of suo motu jurisdiction.

The PBC also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council to determine the timeframe for decision of references against judges and their suspension till the disposal of such references.

The apex body of lawyers also resolved against the inclusion of retired judges in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, a commission which appoints judges of superior courts.

The Council held Chairman Disciplinary Committee, who is judge of the Supreme Court, responsible for delay in deciding the complaints against practicing lawyers.

Vice-Chairman PBC Syed Amjad Shah along with Chairman Executive Hafiz Idress and Council’s provincial representatives held a press conference at the Supreme Court building during which they also expressed serious concerns over the strikes by legal fraternity.

He said that a committee has been constituted to consider as to how the culture of strikes could be minimised, adding that strikes by the lawyers cause delays in decision of cases which is a threat to justice system.

He further demanded the government to bring legislation for expeditiously disposal of justice. He also demanded the government to allocate budget for PBC. He complained that the provincial bar councils have no place to sit and that these bar councils should be allocated buildings.

He linked the lawyers’ training with availability of resources. He further said that the authorities deducted Rs100 million taxes from Punjab Bar Council and the PBC will soon approach Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for tax exemption.

The vice-chairman said that lawyers’ bars have expressed their concerns on the procedure of appointments of judges in superior court adding that the legal fraternity had proposed their amendments in Article 175-A of the Constitution.

He further demanded the amendments in Supreme Court Rules and determining the scope of Article 184(3) so that nobody could question the assumption of suo motu jurisdiction.