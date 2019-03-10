Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and took the latter into confidence over recent tensions between Pakistan and India, according to a spokesman for the PM House.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, and the regional situation, the PM House spokesman said in a statement.

They reiterated the significance of friendly bilateral relations between the two countries. The two heads of states agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing between the two sides in order to deal with terrorism.

Khan told the Iranian president that Pakistan was making all efforts to improve the current situation through talks.

The prime minister said the role of brotherly country like Iran was very important under the present circumstances, according to the statement.

He also thanked President Rouhani for Iran's principled support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.