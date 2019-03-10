Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a busy day in Lahore, attending several meetings to review the performance of Punjab government in different sectors.

He also had one-on-one meetings with Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Railways Minister Sheikh Mohammad Rashid.

Imran Khan got briefings from the concerned ministers and officials on the progress made on the construction of shelter homes, measures taken for the promotion of tourism, pollution control and the actions taken against adulterators.Punjab CM briefed the premier about the ongoing development projects. The PM directed him to give priority to steps aimed at providing relief to the public.The governor apprised Khan of clean water projects and matters pertaining to the universities. Other provincial matters were also discussed during their meeting.

In a briefing, Lahore commissioner informed the prime minister that construction work on five shelter homes in Lahore

was in progress out of which three will be completed in April this year while the rest will meet completion in May.

The commissioner also briefed him on government’s plan to set up more such facilities across Punjab. He said a governing board comprising philanthropists will supervise these facilities while the government will play the role of a facilitator and supporter. The PM was briefed on the legal aspects of this arrangement.

Philanthropists present in the meeting offered their cooperation to provide lodging facilities close to the hospitals.

The prime minister directed to enhance the scope of shelter homes for the homeless people with the cooperation of charity donors.

He also chaired a meeting regarding “Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign”. He was told that professional persons had been hired to monitor the working and performance of staff of solid waste management companies.

Imran Khan was further informed that Punjab government will inaugurate the “Pilot Rural Sanitation Programme” by the last week of April that would cover 1,000 villages in 107 union councils.

The provincial government will also plant one million saplings under its “Plant for Punjab” campaign. The prime minister was also told that government had achieved 74 percent targets of “Spring Tree Plantation Campaign” of the federal government.

Premier Khan was informed that as many as 111,254 acres of state land had been evacuated from the illegal occupants that will be used for plantation.

He was also briefed on government’s measure to control air and water pollution, especially the pollution spread by brick-kilns. Khan observed that it was government’s responsibility to secure the future of present and future generations by keeping the environment clean.

Imran observed that country had no dearth of hardworking and honest persons who should be encouraged by giving them incentives. Those showing slackness should be punished, he added.

During another meeting, the prime minister was informed that Punjab government had recovered Rs174.5 million previously paid to the ghost employees.

The prime minister also got a briefing on actions taken by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) against adulterators. Imran Khan urged the authority to launch a full-fledged awareness drive against adulterated food items.

PFA director general also briefed the prime minister about the measures being taken to ensure quality of the eatables.

The PM directed for a devising a comprehensive strategy to ensure the supply of healthy milk and called for strict action against milk adulterators. He also directed to make strict laws to end food adulteration, saying that nobody should be allowed to play with the lives of people.

During a briefing on tourism, the prime minister directed that more tourist spots should be developed in southern Punjab. He also stressed the need for promoting shrine tourism in the province.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Hamayun briefed the premier about the steps taken so far for the promotion of tourism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting on Primary Health Initiatives in eight districts of Punjab.

Provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the prime minister about Health Structure Improvement Strategy pertaining to the primary and secondary healthcare, said a PM Office statement.

He was also briefed about the up-gradation of urban health centres and Mother and Child Healthcare initiatives in remote areas. The health minister also presented recommendations regarding the finalisation of five-year Healthcare Vision to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on the status of revenue collection by Punjab Revenue Authority.

During the meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Bakht told the prime minister that the revenue recoveries by the authority had witnessed 15 percent increase during the first seven months this financial year comparing the corresponding period of the last year. Moreover, he said the Punjab Board of Revenue had slashed its expenditures remarkably.