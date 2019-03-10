Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, as part of his contacts to brief important regional countries and their leadership about the regional situation.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, a PM Office statement said.

Both sides looked forward to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in the near future. They agreed that the visit would help deepen bilateral coordination and cooperation.

Imran expressed his heartfelt condolences on the recent terrorist attack in which 27 Iranian guards were killed. The two leaders agreed on the need for closer cooperation among the two intelligence agencies in combatting terrorism.

Imran Khan also briefed the Iranian president about the latest situation vis a vis India, and Pakistan’s untiring efforts to defuse the situation through dialogue, and for improving bilateral relations with India. He underscored the role of important brotherly countries like Iran to help in this situation.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Iranian leadership for their consistent and principled support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Rouhani said that Pakistan and Iran were neighbours and brotherly countries linked through centuries of closed historic cultural and people to people linkages. He believed that the role of the two countries would remain central in promoting peace, stability and economic development in this important region.