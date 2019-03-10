Share:

Karachi - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said Saturday that it successfully conducted an intelligence-based counter narcotics operation at Astola Island near Pasni, recovering 27 kg synthetic heroin.

According to a PMSA press communiqué issued here, the agency deployed its fast-response boats in western maritime region. Its fast boats reached Astola Island and seized 27kg synthetic heroin dumped in bags.

Contraband is valued to be worth Rs270m

The international value of narcotics is to be Rs270 million. The narcotics will be handed over to relevant authorities as per law. PMSA being the sole law enforcement agency in Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) maintains its permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircrafts against possible illegal activities. Successful operation by PMSA resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the fact that Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is vigilant and remains committed to preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes.