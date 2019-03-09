Share:

ISLAMABAD-The polio programme has sought support of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in removing all anti-polio vaccine content from internet spreading misinformation among public, an official said on Saturday.

Prime Minister’s focal person on polio eradication programme has wrote a letter to chairman PTA to remove all content from social media spreading misinformation and misconception about polio vaccine.

The letter mentioned that above 100,000 children in every round were missed during polio vaccination because of false propaganda regarding the vaccine.

The letter said, “The parental refusals due to misconceptions regarding the vaccine are emerging as the major obstacle in achieving complete eradication.”

The letter stated that as per data available with Pakistan Polio Programme, an estimated over 100,000 children missed polio vaccination during every campaign due to misconceptions regarding the vaccine.

With fast-growing social media influx in the society, misinformation goes unchecked and creates complications in distinguishing between facts and myths, it said.

“Studies from across the world have shown that anti-vaccine movements are always confronted through logic and technical facts but with unrestricted outpour of information through social media, authenticity of the content is always debatable,” the letter said. It also said that the WHO had listed vaccine resistance as one of major public health challenges during the coming years.

“To protect the children from social media driven anti-vaccine movement, policy makers across the world have now taken the initiative to urge the social media operators to remove all anti-vaccine content from the internet and social media,” it read.

In one such example, and according to some new reports, Amazon pulled all anti-vaccine content from its prime video service after a US lawmaker urged crackdown on the negative content, the letter added.

Similarly, it has been learnt that Facebook has also started working with global health experts to take actions against anti vaccine lobby, it said. The letter stated that Pakistan was at a make or break moment in the fight against polio and could not afford to become victim of any anti-vaccine movement driven by propaganda mongers.

“Therefore, it is high time Pakistan takes strict measures to regulate vaccine-related content to address misconceptions about it. I therefore, look forward to your support in blocking all anti-vaccine content from the internet in Pakistan,” said the letter.

It said that this will help contribute to our joint efforts to save our future generations from all vaccine-preventable diseases and polio-related disability.

A statement said that government had decided to reach out to Facebook and YouTube managements in a bid to remove all anti-polio vaccine propaganda videos and other materials.