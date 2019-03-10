Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that promotion of industrial sector and its acceleration was their prime objective.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, who called on him, the chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was taking concrete steps to ease doing business in the country and added that every possible facility would be provided to the investors and industrialists.

The chief minister said that no one would be allowed to hinder the way of economic activities. He said that promotions of industrial sector would create new opportunities for employment as well as helpful for strengthening economy .

He said that development of the industrial sector at a robust basis was inevitable to become independent and PTI government has smoothened business environment.

He said development of industry and provision of facilities to investors was a basic pillar of our economic plan and added that the government had announced establishment of special economic zones for the promotion of the industrial sector.

He said that the government was taking revolutionary steps to promote small industries and added that they would promote an industrial friendly environment.