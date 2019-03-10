Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter will stage a three-day Difa-e-Pakistan March from Sunday (today) to show solidarity with brave armed forces and pay tribute to the prime minister over his sagacity to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

PTI Sindh General Secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh stated while talking to media here on Saturday. He said PTI Sindh MPAs and other leaders would attend the march. He said the march would begin on Sunday from Karachi Cantt Station at 7am on Awami Express, which after passing through different railway stations would reach Rahim Yar Khan Junction.

He said that from Rahim Yar Khan, the march would be held by road and the participants would stay at Ubauro for a night. Next day on March 11, the march would pass through Ghotki, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Gharhi Khairo and Larkana. They would hold a big rally at Larkana and stay for a night.

Haleem Adil said the next day on March 12, the march would start from Larkana and after passing through Baqrani, Mehar and Dadu end at Sehwan Sharif, the land of Lal Shahbaz Qalander. He said that all arrangements for the march have already been finalised. He said that bogies have already been booked in Awami Express.

He said that people of Sindh have always played their due role in the defence of the motherland. He said the people of Sindh pay rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his brave stance to answer the aggression of India in a befitting manner. He said that Imran Khan is not only the Prime Minister of this country but also a great person, who has taken decisions in the interests of people.

He said Prime Minister has already said that he would visit every town and city of Sindh. He said this three-day march is also being held in this connection. He said the Prime Minster would not leave the people of Sindh alone. He said every citizen of Sindh would be given facility of health cards on the pattern of health cards given to the people of Tharparkar. He said after Tharparkar, the health cards would also be given to other drought-hit areas of Thar including Achro Thar.