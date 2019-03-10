Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan cricket team and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was not allowed to go ahead with his scheduled press conference today (Saturday). Sarfraz was scheduled to address a press conference in Karachi’s National Stadium at 4pm, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board asked him to record a message instead.

The press conference of the Gladiators skipper was scheduled as part of pressers held by captains of the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is believed that the Sarfaraz was not allowed to hold the press conference as he would be questioned about being rested for the one-day international (ODI) series against Australia. Meanwhile, Gladiators’ coach Moeen Khan in a press conference, told the journalists that the franchise asked Sarfraz to not hold the presser as it can become a source of contention. “There was no pressure from the PCB,” said Khan.