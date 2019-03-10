Share:

LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has called the monthly meeting of health chief executive officers (CEOs) of 36 districts.

Any CEO showing poor performance would be removed from his seat immediately, he warned.

The secretary was addressing a meeting, held here at Director General Health Services (DGHS) to review performance of the CEOs. Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Waheed Malik, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Muneer Ahmad,

Irfan Memon, project directors of all vertical programmes, CEOs and Dr Yadullah were also present.

Zahid Akhtar directed all CEOs to ensure the best treatment facilities for patients, cleanliness, availability of doctors, provision of medicines and attendance through biometric system.

Recruitment to vacant posts in hospitals, transparent use of Health Council Fund (HCF) and provision of Safe Mother Ambulance Service should be ensured at any cost, he concluded.