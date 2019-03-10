Share:

KARACHI - Six labourers died when a trolley lift fell at an under construction high rise here in Boat Basin area of the metropolis Saturday morning.

According to rescue and police officials, the labourers were busy fixing glass panels at the multi storey under-construction building in Boat Basin area. All of sudden the trolley lift fell down from 11th floor, as result all the six labourers sustained critical injuries. The rescue officials rushed to the site and evacuated the injured to Civil Hospital Karachi and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

However, the injured workers succumbed to their injuries at the hospital after suffering fatal injuries in the fall, the police confirmed. JPMC’s Director Dr Seemi Jamali confirmed that the labourers were dead on arrival at the medical facility.

The deceased were identified as: Nasir, Faisal Islam, Riaz Khan, Aslam, Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Asad.

Soon after the incident the police and other authorities concerned reached the site of the incident to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South, the deaths occurred due to elevator collapse when labourers were busy installing mirrors at one of the upper storey of the under construction building.

“Further investigation from different angles is underway to find out reasons for the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the incident, has summoned a report from commissioner Karachi. The Sindh CM stated that compensation should be provided to the heirs of the deceased labourers, and the injured should be provided adequate healthcare facilities.

The Sindh Building Control Authority was also called to the site, while the area has been cordoned off to avoid possibility of any such incident. The building has been sealed by the District Commissioner’s department.