ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has lauded armed forces and government for giving befitting reply to Indian aggression and shooting down two Indian jets, who violated Pakistani airspace.

Qasim expressed these views while talking to The Nation on Saturday. He was accompanied by Brig Tariq Zaman, who is also the director of the Marathon 2019 to be held on March 24th from Kalsoom Chowk to Damn-e-Koh, the event will be held under the banner of Street Champion Pakistan, in which different categories will be held including old citizens, children from U-12 to U-14, diplomats, armed forces, special persons, parliamentarians, journalists and people from all walks of life. Senior citizens, ladies and kids will be involved in around 2.5km race, while others will run for around 5 kilometres.

Qasim said: “The basic aim of conducting the event is to send a clear message to international community that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and we want to promote peace through sports, the way our armed forces gave lesson to Indian jets, the way our army defended country and the way our air Force show the aggressors that we are fully alive of the situation, we are proud of our armed forces, the way we down their fighter jets is clear message that we can defend our country, PM and Foreign Minister show a positive gesture and in National Assembly all parties gave message of peace and we don’t fight war.”

The marathon in Islamabad is a message of peace and also salute the proud mothers of this country on International Women Day, we had given so many sacrifices, more than half of Pakistan’s population is based of females, we are proud that our mothers had given this country the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, we had decided to have Rs 50 as entry fee, while sharing his views Brig Tariq said, “We are ambassadors of peace and it is message that we are highly peaceful nation and we had no security issues, no terrorism issues, like Qasim had said, we want to convey the message that the way our armed forces teach a lesson to India, we are peaceful, but if anybody tries to think about even think about touching us, then we reserve the right to reply in best possible fashion, we want to promote soft image, marathon race will provide chance to females and kids to come and showcase their skills, our female athletes had done much for country and we might find fresh talent as well through the marathon.”

Dr Aurangzaib while sharing his views said, I am director National Tuberculosis Programme March 24 is also World Tuberculosis Day, it will be huge occasion to inform people about TB and it is very much curable, two days back, Minister had started TB-free Islamabad campaign so it will great occasion to give message to people about awareness about TB.

Nasir Aslam Raja informed about prizes will be distributed and we want to include the less privileged class, Capt Ashraf and Shazia Ejaz of PSB will be looking after technical and women side, Commissioner and others are providing us assistance, Qasim said, we are charging just Rs 50 as entry fee for the noble cause, as we are providing t-shirts, prizes and also announce cash prizes as per we had cash in hand, lot of schools and middle class, whom we are not charging anything.

Chief guest will be announced later, Qasim Suri will be one of them, when asked about marathon should be held on regular basis every year, Qasim said, it will be held every year, PM was very busy in streamlining things, as previous government had left country on the brink, PM had established Task Force and very soon sports will get its due right, PSL matches being held in Pakistan and soon international events will be held in Pakistan.

I will personally bring into the notice of PM about the athletes problems, India is about to go into elections and we had to be very alert, Pakistan was world champion in different sports and PM was a great sportsman himself and it is out of question that he will not pay any attention towards sports, only a matter of time, we will invite government schools for marathon as well, he concluded.