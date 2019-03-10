Share:

The country’s trade surplus with Afghanistan jumped 44 per cent in January 2019 as the value of surplus rose to US$127.819 million in the month as compared to the surplus worth of $88.749 million in the same month of previous year.

The trade surplus during first seven months (July-January) of current fiscal year, however, decreased by 23.7 percent as the trade surplus fell to $577.624 million in Jul-Jan (2018-19) from $757.326 million in the same period of last year, according to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s export of goods to Afghanistan increased by 33.61 per cent in January 2019 as compared to the same month a year ago as the exports to Afghanistan rose to US$ 141.414 million in January this year from $105.836

million in January 2018.