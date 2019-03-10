Share:

MOSCOW - The US Department of State has announced a tender with funding from $500,000 to $1.2 million for developing projects that will promote Internet freedom in Ukraine, according to the official press release. “The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting applications for programs that promote Internet freedom in Ukraine,” the press release, published on Friday, said.

According to the press release, the DRL’s activities, guided by the US National Cyber Strategy, aim to support “an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet by promoting human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the free flow of information online.”

Workers at a restaurant in Lviv, Ukraine, dress up as cartoonish versions of Orthodox Jews.

With regard to Ukraine, the bureau seeks proposals to “empower cross-sector Internet freedom champions to advocate for policies that promote freedom of expression online in Ukraine.” The program is supposed to bring together experts, lawyers, civil society and media representatives to “discuss and debate Internet freedom trends, challenges, and policies,” the DHL said.

The bureau clarified that program activities may include “advocacy training and mentorship for local civil society and Internet freedom activists; building and/or strengthening cross-sector coalitions; convening events, forums, and public awareness campaigns.”

The press release also described non-discriminatory nature of all programs as a basic requirement. The expected period of performance under the program is 1-3 years, with the deadline for applications set for April 23.