Light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with one or two heavy spells were experienced over many parts of Karachi, including Saddar, MA Jinnah Road area, Zainab Market, Lyari, Clifton, Nazimabad, Shadman Town, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Shahra-e-Faisal, Orangi , Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

It rained around the National Stadium too where the pitch has been covered as a second PSL match is scheduled to be played there at 7pm . But, it certainly did not dampen the spirits of cricket fans who are

expecting to watch Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators.

The weather has turned pleasant. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a fresh westerly wave is currently affecting Balochistan and is likely to persist over upper parts of the country till Monday night. Heavy rained lashed Quetta and Zhob on Sunday morning. The PMD has

predicted heavy rainfall in Balochistan.

It said widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfalls over hills (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Nasirabad divisions), while at

scattered places in Makran, Multan, Bahawalpur ,Sukkur , Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local riverine in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi and Kalat divisions. Some parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad

divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to experience rain.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.