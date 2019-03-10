Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A 50-year-old woman and her three daughters were found dead at their house in a village in Toba Tek Singh Saturday. According to police, the family was poisoned in the area of Rajana.

According to police, Chak 351GB resident Muhammad Riaz informed them about the incident, saying he found his wife and three daughters – Raza (15), Khadeeja (10) and Ayesha (8) as he got up in the morning .

He claimed that his wife might have poisoned his daughter before committing suicide over a family matter. However, police said they had launched an investigation after arresting Riaz and visitor Abdul Aziz. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rasheed and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the site. ASP Shoaib Memon said police took Riaz and his friend in custody and were investigating. He said the bodies bore no torture or injury marks.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned the incident and asked the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to investigate the matter. The chief minister said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Three persons found HIV positive

Three persons were found HIV positive, said a government hospital report.

According to DHQ Hospital February report, three people were tested HIV positive.

It added 19,525 indoor and 1,450 outdoor patients underwent blood screening test at the DHQ hospital in February and 400 were affected by Hepatitis C positive, 74 Hepatitis B while three HIV positive.

An official said the report has been sent to the provincial health department and so far no direction had been received about the future treatment of three HIV positive patients.