KARACHI - Around 135 people were tested in the Sindh province for the novel coronavirus of which only four people were found of carrying the virus while the others were cleared of it.

During a briefing to the task force meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, it was told that eight people linked up with the fresh coronavirus affected patient in the province had undergone the test and all of them have turned out to be negative.

“19 more people related to him will undergo test for the virus,” the briefing said.

The chief minister was informed that out of the four coronavirus cases in the province, one of them was discharged while two out of the remaining three are in a stable condition.

“Around 230 people have been placed in quarantine at their homes after they have returned from Iran-that has become a major source of virus transmission to the country,” said the briefing to the CMled task force.

The officials further said that 63 people were placed in quarantine and would be allowed to leave after completion of 14-day time.

CM Murad Ali Shah directed to issue an advisory to all government and private hospitals to report any suspected coronavirus case to the health ministry and screen International travelers landing in Karachi.

It was brought to light during the meeting that 3,630 people coming in from different countries have been screened up till now while 230 people from Iran have been put in preventive quarantine.

According to the latest statistics, overall seven cases of the virus have been confirmed in Pakistan including four from Karachi and three from other parts.