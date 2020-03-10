Share:

SWABI - Three people, including two young cousins, were killed in the rain-related incidents here on Sunday and over dozen hous­es and several bound­ary walls have been col­lapsed due to continued rainfall for the last five days, said police and members of families of the victims. In Lalbeg Vil­lage, two children were killed when they came under the rubble of rick when they were brining straw for animals. When the two boys did not re­turn homes and failed to bring straw, their par­ents turned worried and dashed to the field to know about their fate. When saw the collapsed rick they searched and found them dead under the debris.