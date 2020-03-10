Share:

FAISALABAD-Madina Foundation, a non-governmental organization, here on Monday organized a mass-marriage ceremony at the University of Faisalabad (TUF), in which 50 couples tied their knot.

Additional Registrar (Academic) TUF Prof Dr Najeeb Haidar and Additional Registrar (Administration) Col (Retd) Abid Mushtaq were chief guests. Prominent religious figure Qari Niaz Ahmad prayed for newly-wedded couples. He also recited Qasida Burda and Qasida Ghausia after Nikah ceremony.

More than 2,000 guests including parents of the couples attended the ceremony. A large number of students, staff and teachers of the university also participated in the ceremony and presented gifts to the couples.

Man killed, three injured in roof collapse

A man was killed, while three others suffered critical injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town Police Station.

Police said on Monday that labourers were working in construction of a new house in Zia Shaheed Colony at Millat Road near Gokhowal when roof of first floor caved in.

On getting information, Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered a body and three injured.The body was identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar son of Ramzan,whereas three injured persons included -- Arshad Ali (60),Nadeem Ramzan (35) and Ali Sabir (32).

The body and injured person shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police started investigation.

Power shutdown

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Pensara Road, Hamza Board Mills, Gohar Industrial Mills, Mongi Road, Toba Road, Scarp, Dawakhari, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Malari, City, Mochiwala Road, Railway Road, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Hasan Limited, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala Road, Paray Wal and Maqbool Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and all feeders of 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. while Bismillah, Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, new MK Sons, Chaudhary Wala, Interloop and UET feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Arzo and Jaranwala Road feeders from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended.

from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. whereas Rehmat Abad and Ashraf Abad feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishat Mill-1 and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Kamal Spinning, al-Fareed, Bhola Pir, Sohal, Thikriwala and Hussainabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Bhowana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Circular Road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Agri University and Islam Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Dry Port and Noorpur feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Islam Pura and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Pathan Kot and Riaz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Farooq Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1 and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Ali Housing and Gardana feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Gulbahar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Zamzam, PGSHFA-4, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khayaban Green, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N and new Khannuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (March 10, 2020).