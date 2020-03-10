Share:

Islamabad - Dr. Zafar Mirza , the Speial Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, on Monday said that at least 280 suspect novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported to the health officials in the country. So far seven patients of COVID-19 have been conformed while one out of them has recovered from the virus, he said.

Dr Mirza said that the government was making all efforts for the commute of the Pakistani travelers from the border regions to their hometowns. The monitoring of the travelers continued at their hometowns. He said that separate wards have been allocated in federal and provincial hospitals and health authorities are cooperating to cope with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting held to review the polio situation SAPM on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the number of refusal cases has reduced now during polio campaigns.

The meeting on polio was also attended by National Coordinator on Polio Eradication Program (PEP) Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar. The SAPM said that the national anti-polio drive held in February was more successful than the previous held in the month of December 2019. He said that parents and polio workers had played a significant role in the campaigns and the number of refusals by parents has decreased.

Dr. Mirza added that the government aims to get more success in the next national wide anti-polio drive to be held in the month of April. He also said that media also played a positive role in the fight against polio. He hoped that the disease will be eliminated with collective efforts.

The SAPM said that authorities are taking solid measures to eliminate the virus from high-risk union councils.