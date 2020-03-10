Share:

LAHORE - Ahmed Zafar Hayat and his wife Tehmina Ahmed have grabbed the 1st Hitech Couples Golf title here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Minaa Zainab, a zestful and spirited lady golf organiser, in coordination with Dr M Arshed of Hitech Grain Mills masterminded a grand golfing event for golfing couples, in which a large number of lady golfers and men amateurs took part. After a tough fight, Ahmed, who plays to a commendable handicap of four, and his artful wife Tehmina, who is a national level golf player and capable of superior play when she is in form and practice, succeeded in clinching the title.

Their nearest adversaries were Asim Tiwana and Rabia Tiwana, who ended up as runners-up gross followed by Moazzam Ali Shah and Aisha Moazzam, who finished third. Winning couple in net category was Col Qaiser Khan and Brig Nasira, while second net position was secured by Justice Abid Aziz and Minaa Zainab and Sardar Aaqil Omer and Sumair Omar finished third.

In the race for honors in ladies individual segment, the animated one turned out to be Ana James Gill. Ghazala Yasmin came second and Zaibun Nisa ended up third. The first position in the ladies net went to Momina Tarrar, second net to Shabana Waheed and third to Zeenat Ayesha. In men amateurs, Hussain Hamid was first gross and Shoaib Bokhari second gross while Abdullah Sharif first net and Hamid Sharif second net. The nearest to the pin was won by Tabasum Sharif while the longest drive was hit by Saeedul Haseeb. The prizes in the tournament were appealing and fascinating indeed and besides trophies, included gift vouchers in the Rs 25,000 range and this became possible because of the vibrant effort of Dr Muhammed Arshed of Hitech Grain Mills. At the conclusion of the tournament, the prizes were awarded to the ladies by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) President Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain.