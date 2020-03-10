Share:

LAHORE - Air Link Communication Limited (“Airlink”) is one of the leading and largest distributors of mobile phones in Pakistan. Being a leading partner of Peshawar Zalmi Team for PSL-V, Airlink hosted a mega fun event to boost people’s passion for cricket by showcasing PSL3’s trophy for Zalmi fans here at Packages Mall.

Renowned RJ ‘Sophie Anjum’ hosted this activity, where she not only enthralled the crowd, but also conducted a cricket trivia for the audience, giving them a chance to win tickets for the upcoming matches, as well as assorted merchandise. Additionally, the day’s PSL match was shown on SMD screens, and there was an opportunity for the audience to play virtual cricket to win VIP tickets.

Speaking on this occasion, Muzzffar Piracha, CEO Air Link Communication, said, “Air Link Communication is committed to providing its consumers the latest genuine mobile products as an experience. And as proud Pakistanis share the nation’s passion for cricket. That is why we have chosen this year to partner with Peshawar Zalmi, and looking forward to seeing the team win the trophy!”

Air Link Communication has 5,000 retailers and 1,100 wholesalers in its nationwide distribution network. Air Link is an official distribution partner of Samsung, Huawei, Tecno and Itel mobile phones in Pakistan. Air Link is also the only official distributing source of iPhones in Pakistan.