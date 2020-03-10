Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government in Monday’s national assembly proceedings managed to pass four bills facing severe criticism from opposition benches.

The opposition, after failing to incorporate its amendments in the bills, made failed attempts to disrupt the proceedings of the house by pointing out lack of quorum.

The chair, due to lack of required strength [86 MNAs], suspended the house for five minutes to complete the quorum. Later, disgruntled allied partner BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and two other members with their presence completed the quorum to run the house for legislative business.

The government sidewith majority of votes passed four bills including “The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020”, “The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, “The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Bill, 2020”.

PPP-P’s Abdul Qadir Patel with some other opposition lawmakers asked chair to suspend the house due to lack of quorum. He also engaged in verbal brawl with some of the government’s members.

The chair asked to ring the bells about lack of quorum. On it, the treasury benches MNAs rushed to house to hardly complete the quorum.

Earlier, the house was informed that government is committed to ensure protection and promotion of human rights with special focus on the rights of women and girls.

Responding to a question during Questions Hour, Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari said a toll free Helpline 1099 for legal advice on human rights violations has been established to facilitate the women’s access to justice under certain laws.

She said trained lawyers have been deputed to respond all such cases online and free of cost.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub , responding to opposition, made it clear that no loadshedding is being enforced by Lahore Electric Supply Company.

Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, responding to a question, said the government has decided to establish Pakistan Missions in Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Uganda and Djibouti in pursuance of its policy of look Africa and strategic engagements with African countries to enhance exports to the continent.