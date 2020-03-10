Share:

Rawalpindi-A traffic police personnel deputed at VVIP route near New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) was allegedly manhandled by a team of personnel of Airports Security Force (ASF) on Monday for barring a vehicle belonging to ASF officer from moving on VVIP route, moments before arrival of Multan Sultan cricket team of Pakistan Super League. The victim traffic warden has been identified as Sub Inspector Amjad.

This created a huge mess between the traffic police and the ASF high-ups as the bosses of both forces rushed to the airport to sort out the matter. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said CCTV footage of the incident will be obtained to inquire the matter.

According to details, a vehicle owned by a senior officer of ASF entered the VVIP route of a cricket team of PSL, moments before the arrival of the team at NIIAP, when the on-duty traffic warden Amjad tried to stop the vehicle.

The cricket team Multan Sultan was scheduled to fly to Lahore via from NIIAP. However, the driver of the vehicle did not obey the warnings of the traffic police officer and kept moving on the VVIP route and the warden alerted the other departments on wireless about the breaking down of a car in VVIP route.

On this, some six ASF officials caught the traffic warden and started manhandling him, sources said. The victim warden also alerted his high ups including CTO, who rushed to airport to inquire the matter.

Meanwhile, the victim traffic warden also mentioned the manhandling by ASF in controlroom for initiating legal action against the officials involved in violating the VVIP route.

CTO/SSP Syed Ali Akbar, when contacted by The Nation for his point of view, confirmed the occurrence of incident. He said he would obtain the CCTV footage of the incident from authorities concerned to launch an inquiry into the matter. No ASF officer was available for his comments.