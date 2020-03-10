Share:

DHAKA - A combined 162 runs from Bangladesh’s top three set the tone as the hosts cruised to a 1-0 series lead with a 48-run victory in Dhaka. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar each made a half-century as Bangladesh showed their dominance from the very start. Das and fellow opener Tamim Iqbal carried their good form from the ODI series between these two teams. They put together another masterful partnership here, moving the score swiftly on to 92 in the 10th over before Zimbabwe finally got the breakthrough, with Wesley Madhevere, one of three debutants for the visitors, picking up the wicket after a lengthy inspection of where exactly his front foot landed by the third umpire – the ball eventually was deemed legal. Das followed soon after, trapped leg-before by Sikandar Raza for 59, but Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim kept the momentum going. Mushfiqur departed for a rapid 17 from 8 balls, including two sixes, leaving captain Mahmudullah to support Sarkar. Sarkar put the cherry on top of a fabulous batting display by smashing three sixes in Chris Mpofu’s final over to surge past fifty for the second time in T20Is, ending on 62* from 32 balls. Mpofu returned the unenviable figures of 1-58 from his four overs, as Bangladesh finished on 200-3. The reply quickly looked in trouble as Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere were all dismissed inside the Powerplay, a period in which the visitors could only muster 38 runs. Carl Mumba managed to get away a few shots before becoming the final wicket when he was caught at long-off for 25 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs. Brief scores: Bangladesh 200 for 2 (Sarkar 62 not out, Das 59, Madhevere 1-15) beat Zimbabwe 152 all out (Kamunhukamwe 28, Rahman 3-32, Islam 3-34) by 48 runs.