KARACHI - The body of an unidentified youth was found from Al Fateh ground in Landi Karachi.

As per media reports, the body of an unidentified youth, 25, was found from Al Fateh ground within the jurisdiction of Landi police station.

According to police youth was stabbed to death by some unidentified men. Police reached the scene, took body into its custody and shifted it to nearby local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.