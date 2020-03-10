Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Zubair Gilani resigned from his post on Monday citing his personal reasons.

Officials have confirmed the resignation of Gilani. However, sources informed that Gilani has resigned due to differences with Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. An official have further informed that both Dawood and Gilani had exchanged hot words in an official meeting last week.

This is the second time when the BOI chairman resigned in last one year. Earlier, in May 2019, former chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif had tendered his resignation. Haroon Sharif had sent his resignation to Prime Minister citing his personal reasons. On that time, officials had also claimed that Haroon Sharif had resigned due to the differences with Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Board of Investment is the second financial institution of the country, which has not a full-fledged head.

The post of Chairman FBR is already vacant after Shabbar Zaidi went on an indefinite leave in February last. Shabbar Zaidi has extended his leave due to medical reasons. However, it is not clear when will he resume his duties. The government had appointed Nausheen Javaid Amjad, BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue as acting chairman FBR.

Zaidi was reportedly annoyed after Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in January 2020 had expressed concerns over the FBR performance. He had directed the Chairman FBR to transfer all those officers who were not performing and against the government’s reforms agenda.