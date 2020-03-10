Share:

LAHORE - During meeting of British High Commission First Secretary Tom De Fonblanqo with Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi consensus was reached on exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries here on Monday.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Punjab Government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting.

Welcoming British High Commission First Secretary and Internal Political Team, Ch Parvez Elahi paid tributes to the British High Commission First Secretary for his services regarding capacity building of Pakistani parliamentarians. He said that regarding legislation and awareness about peoples’ rights, Britain was example for other countries, parliamentarians of both the countries would have to play their role on highlighting positive image of Pakistan and Britain. On expressing interest of the British High Commission regarding inviting delegations of Pakistani parliamentarians to Britain, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the parliamentarians of Pakistan and Britain should benefit from experiences of legislatures, Pakistan would welcome British parliamentarians, and both countries were linked together in historical relations.

Speaker Punjab Assembly said, ”we want to double trade volume between Britain and Pakistan, for increasing exports from Pakistan, Britain should open more its markets.”

About situation in occupied Kashmir, Ch Parvez Elahi said that India was committing worst oppression of history of mankind, on worst situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir international community particularly Britain should play its role, new mankind tragedy could born due to India’s atrocities and oppression in occupied Kashmir.