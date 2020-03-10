Share:

ISLAMABAD -Law Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) presented a new automated case management system at the CDA Headquarters here on Monday. Law Wing of the authority made a presentation in this regard and shared the details of the automated case management system. Under this system, designated IDs would be created in the next few days for different wings and departments. Effort is being made to bring about automaton in the law wing for better case management system and transparent disposal and timely submission of replies. In addition to introducing technology based initiative, authority is also strengthening the law wing by providing more incentives. With addition of some new lawyers and IT based system it is expected that transparency will be introduced in the law wing of CDA.