BEIJING - China would help Pakistan establish and improve a comprehensive pest control system, and effectively improve its ability to prevent and control biological disasters, said a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Monday. Commenting on supply of pesticides and spraying equipment to help Pakistan fight locust disaster, he said, “China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners. The two countries have always had a fine tradition of helping each other.”

During his regular briefing held here, he informed that considering the urgency of locust control, China had transported a batch of locust control materials to Pakistan, including 50,000 liters of pesticides and 15 high-powered spraying equipment. Among them, the first supplies had arrived in Pakistan this morning. A new batch of new coronavirus test kits was also shipped on the same plane that transported locust supplies to Pakistan, he added.

Geng Shuang remarked that the Chinese side believed that the Pakistani government and people would be able to overcome the locust plague. “We are willing to continue to provide support and assistance within our capabilities, strengthen cooperation between the two sides in personnel training, experience sharing, and technical support,” he added.

He said Pakistan was currently fighting a severe locust disaster and added, in order to help Pakistan respond to the disaster, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs sent a team of experts of disaster prevention and control to inspect the severely affected areas in Pakistan.

From February 23 to March 5, the working group visited a number of disaster-stricken areas in Pakistan conducted in-depth exchanges with relevant Pakistani departments, and proposed targeted measures, he added.

He said the comprehensive plan devised by China to fight the epidemic had been highly appreciated and recognized by Pakistan.