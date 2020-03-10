Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the government and private hospital to share the record of all those patients who visit them with the symptoms of Pneumonia so that their further medical investigations could be made to contain coronavirus.

He issued these directive while presiding over a meeting of Task Force on Coronavirus here at CM House. Themeeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal pechuho, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Secretary Health Zahid, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers, FIA, Airport services, Civil Aviation, WHO, Aga Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital and other concerned institutions.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to issue an advisory to all the public and private hospitals to share the data of the patients visiting them with the symptoms of Pneumonia so their further medical investigation could be conducted.

Adl Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar told the chief minister that on his instructions he had requested the federal government to issue health card/travel declaration to every international passenger so that his/her record for necessary screening could be maintained. He said that the federal government has accepted the chief minister’s proposal and health card/travel declaration cards are being distributed among the passengers in international flights coming to Karachi. The passaenger has to record his travel history of last 14 days in the decalartion.

Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi told the chief minister that four tests of suspects were conducted on Monday and all were diagnosed as negative. The coronavirus patient declared on Sunday had 27 contacts, of them eight have been tested and declared as negative while 19 contacts tests were yet to be done.

To a question, the chief minister was told that three patients of coronavirus were under treatment, of them two have recovered while the recovery of third one was slow. The chief minister directed health department to give proper care and treatment to the patient whose recovery rate was slow.

It was pointed out that so far 135 tests have been conducted in Sind, of them four have been diagnosed as positive and 112 declared as negative. At present 230 pilgrims have been kept in quarantine, of them 63 would complete the isolation on March 10, 25 on March 11 34 on March 12.

The chief minister was also told that 59 suspects who had travelled with four coronavirus patients of Sindh have been traced and their list have been shared with all the deputy commissioners for contacting them and conducting their necessary medical investigations.

The FIA representative told the chief minister that 29 passengers who went to Iran but then travelled to another country and then returned to Pakistan. He said that their record have also been shared with health department.

The chief minister was also informed that 69 passengers after going to Iran visited some other countries and then returned some 14 days back. Their details have also been shared with health department. AT this the chief minister was told that one of them have been kept in quarantine while the deputy commissioners have traced others also.

The immigration authorities have also shared the data of 3630 passengers who returned from Iran, Italy, South Korea and Iraq, Bangkok.