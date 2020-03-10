Share:

ISLAMABAD - An army colonel embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the security forces foiled a major terrorist activity in DI Khan district of Punjab.

On confirmed intelligence about the planning of a terrorist activity, the security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout near Tank area of DI Khan, the ISPR said.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. “In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced martyrdom.”

During the operation, two terrorists who were high value targets, were killed.

Col Mujeeb hailed from Bunji area of Gilgit Baltistan’s district Astore. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

During the operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists’ hideout, the statement added.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in separate statements have applauded the successful operation and hailed the courage of the martyred officer.

The PM hailed the courage and bravery of Colonel Mujeeb and prayed for the departed soul.

“The entire nation acknowledges the sacrifices of the armed forces and security institutions,” said the PM.

He said it was the outcome of the unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces that terrorism had been eradicated.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also hailed the courage of Colonel Mujeeb and prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

He also said the entire nation was united and determined in the war against terrorism. The security forces have eliminated terrorism by rendering immense sacrifices, he added.

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in a statement paid tributes to the security forces for foiling the terrorist activity and prayed for the martyred officer. “We stand by the family of shaheed in this tough time for them,” he said adding that the sacrifices of martyrs would be remembered for ever.