GREATER NOIDA - Ireland have already been beaten 2-0, but can they get some relief with a win in the third and final T20I today (Tuesday). Afghanistan have once again demonstrated their superiority in Asian conditions, and they have done so as a collective unit. Their batting has won them matches, but their top scorer only has 63 runs from two matches. Mujeeb ur Rahman has been unusually expensive, but he has made up for it with wickets, while Rashid Khan has been economical and incisive, helping his team stay on top of their opponents. The top three run-scorers of the series are all Irishmen, but their success has not translated to a win for the team. Despite the strong performances of the batsmen, Ireland’s bowlers have not been able to contain Afghanistan, and it has resulted in their batsmen having to chase down tall totals and their bowlers not being able to defend big ones. A more well-rounded performance will help them put up a better challenge and push the home team. Solid contributions from all around the batting order, led by the captain Asghar Afghan’s 28-ball 49, lifted Afghanistan to 184/4. Ireland were restricted to 163, thanks to Mujeeb’s top-order wickets and some economical bowling from Rashid and co.