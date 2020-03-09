Share:

Los Angeles-Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have reunited for a sequel to their 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place.

Recently, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walked the red carpet at the world premiere for A Quiet Place Part II held in New York City.

The talented couple was sartorially elegant in their chosen ensemble with Blunt, 37, stunning in red leather and Krasinski, 40, tailored in blue. Krasinski, whose character was killed in the original movie which he also directed, helms the second installment of the story. Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn Abbott who continues to try to find a safe haven for her children in a world stalked by creatures that hunt by sound. But this time around, she discovers that there are even more threats out there as she ventures into the unknown with daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn baby. The trailers released for the film reveal that Krasinski also returns in front of the camera as Evelyn’s husband Lee Abbott in newly filmed flashback scenes. The celebrity couple married in 2010 and have two daughters - Hazel, six, and Violet, three.