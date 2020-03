Share:

ISLAMABAD - An FIR has been lodged for stone-pelting at Aurat March, making provocative speeches, blocking road and manhandling police officials on Women’s Day on Monday. The case has been registered at the Kohsar police station on the complaint of Islamabad City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio. The FIR states that the sentiments of the participants of Aurat March were hurt through misuse of loudspeaker on Sunday near Polyclinic.