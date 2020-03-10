Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has caught the imagination of some of the biggest stars of the crash, bang and wallop T20 format. All six participating teams have assembled mega stars of the game from around the world and with the league heading towards its business end, these players have expressed their joy at how enjoyable their stints have been with their respective sides.

While, Pakistanis have provided their traditional hospitality, the players have enjoyed tremendous support in the hugely competitive league where every run scored and wicket taken has to be properly earned by the players due to the high quality of talent available in each squad. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators, two-time champions Islamabad United and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi are all locked in a fierce battle for three available play-off spots along with the two biggest franchises in terms of crowd support, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Ben Dunk said: “The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium has been absolutely fantastic. With the tournament becoming even more exciting, the support for the teams, in fact the whole event, has grown manifolds with spectators getting even more impassioned about the game. “The spectators at the Gaddafi Stadium have convinced me that at least in Lahore there is just one team to play for. I am really looking forward to the rest of the event, as we will give it our absolute all to ensure qualification in the play-offs especially since two of the play-off games are in Lahore including the final. Qalandars in the final will make for an unbelievable atmosphere.”

Moeen Ali said: “The atmosphere in Multan on all game days was unbelievable. You could clearly sense the passion the people have for their team and the game. We were particularly moved by the hospitality, love and support offered by the people of Multan who took ownership of the team and we are grateful to them for their incredible hospitality. “With regards to the facilities, the stadium in Multan is one of the most beautiful from around the world and the pitches there were perfect for T20 cricket, offering something both for the batsmen and the bowlers. “We saw good quality cricket there, hopefully in the next year we will play all our home games in Multan.”

Liam Livingstone said: “Last few weeks have been crucial and it feels like we are gaining momentum at the right end of the tournament. You want to peak towards the end of the tournament, not at the start. So far, Wahab has been very good and it is a seamless transition from Daren Sammy (as captain). Wahab is a very relaxed character who has total confidence in his skill so he can lead from the front. “The crowds have been excellent, most games have been packed and the support we have received from the Zalmi fans has been excellent. There is always a sea of yellow wherever we play, especially at Pindi where the atmosphere has been incredible. Hopefully that carries on for the rest of the tournament and fingers crossed for the play-offs.”

Dale Steyn said: “I’ve really enjoyed being back. The people have been so welcoming, I can just see it in their faces that they’ve missed having teams come play cricket here and are so excited by the presence of all the overseas players. “The ground staff in Pindi was exceptional, getting us on the park with all this rain and allowing the fans to enjoy some cricket has been world-class. “Hopefully we can repay the fans of Islamabad back with a good win in Karachi and possibly set us up for the finals.”

Alex Hales said: “Having those two at the top of the order is a real strength of ours. The right-hand left-hand combo is very useful and they are both completely different players and hit the ball in different areas, which can be difficult for bowlers to adjust their plans every other delivery. “We can’t wait to get back to Karachi, the support we had there are the start of the tournament was absolutely fantastic. I hope that it’s three more sold out crowds and they can give us that extra edge over our opposition. “If we play how we know we’re capable of playing, we should qualify in the top two which is what we set out to do at the start of the tournament.”

Shane Watson said: “It’s been amazing to play at all four venues in Pakistan. The stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan were filled to their capacities by passionate spectators. This is what the HBL PSL should be all about, inspiring the next generation to take up the game of cricket. “We will do our best to win the last two games and book a place in the playoffs with an aim of fighting for our title till the very last.”