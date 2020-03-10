Share:

Rahim yar khan -A coach of a goods train carrying imported coal derailed near Welhar Railway Station, some 25 kilometer from Rahim Yar Khan early on Sunday morning.

As per details, the train was going to Dawoodkhel from Karachi when it reached near Welhar station one wheel of the train got warm and jammed due to which one coach of the train derailed. Driver stopped the train immediately and railway authorities suspended the railway traffic on up track. Immediately a relief train called from Rohri and almost after 12 hours, railway traffic was completely restored. Up track railway traffic was restored earlier via loop track

Five killed, Five hurt in

different RY Khan incidents

Five persons were killed and five others injured in four different incidents in Rahim Yar Khan.

In first incident, a car hit with already turned over trailer on M-5 near Muridshakh here on Monday. As a result, 2 people - Ali Ayaz and Muhammad Imran - died on the spot while Zeeshan, Muhammad Own and Imran were critically injured and shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK.

Two persons were killed after consuming poisonous liquor in Basti Abdul Aziz Kata in tehsil Sadiqabad while third fainted who was shifted to THQ Hospital Sadiqabad.

A mentally-retarded person was killed when a goods train hit him near Faizabad area in tehsil Khanpur.

Two people were injured when two motorcycles collided with each other and then hit with a hiace van near Garhi Ikhtiyar Khan road of tehsil Khanpur. Injured Muhammad Nadeem and Saba were shifted to THQ Hospital Khanpur.