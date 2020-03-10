Share:

Islamabad - The government Monday increased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 1.55 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 1.51 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL).

As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the RLNG prices were increased for the consumers of both the state owned gas distribution companies for the month of March.

It is worth to mention here that for the month February also the government had increased the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 7.02 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and 6.60 percent for the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL).

According the notification the prices of RLNG was increased by $0.1738 per mmbtu or 1.55 percent for the consumers of SSGC and $ 0.1695 per mmbtu or 1.51 percent for the consumers of SNGPL.

After the increase the price of RLNG for SSGC has been set at $11.3681 per mmbtu for the ongoing month while for SNGPL the price will be $11.3670 per mmbtu.

For the month of February the price of RLNG for SSGC was $11.1943 per mmbtu while for SNGPL the price was $11.1975 per mmbtu. With the increase in RLNG prices, it would enhance the power generation cost from this source, as this imported gas is the second largest contributor in national energy mix.

The new notified prices of RLNG also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on seven cargoes imported for the month including six cargoes by PSO and one by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). For the month of February the numbers of imported Cargoes were 8 while for January 10 Cargoes were imported.

LNG is imported product and pegged with the international oil prices, so with the increase in oil prices, this product’s price also increases.