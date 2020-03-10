Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division for reviewing Proposals on improving project management. Planning Commission Deputy Chairman M. Jahanzeb Khan gave a detailed briefing on the process that will help in better project management with empowering the managers, moving from input control to output and outcome monitoring, reducing unnecessary steps in approval processes, improving monitoring oversight and troubleshooting capability.

The Deputy Chairman briefed that the existing development process based on Development Manual designed in 1987, amended in 1997 is not sufficient to meet emerging needs i.e. climate change mitigation, risk management, public private partnership etc.

Keeping in view the current requirements a framework to improve development process/ project management has been prepared by Planning Commission and the Development Manual will be updated based on these recommendations.

The main idea behind it being efficiency and compressing unnecessary controls. Adviser Finance said that the Finance Ministry endorses the proposal that has been prepared by the Planning Commission with assistance from Finance & Economic Affairs Divisions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The Proposals after the endorsement shall be sent to ECNEC for approval and implementation. Advisers to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity & Petroleum Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Mr. Nadeem Baber were present during the meeting.