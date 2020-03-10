Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed in another National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

The bench directed the accused to furnish a surety bond worth Rs100 million to secure his release. The High court ordered his release against the previously submitted surety bonds worth Rs100 million and for his name to be placed on the exit control list (ECL). The court also ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit his passport to NAB interrogation officer.

He would be released from prison once he submits the surety bond in compliance with today’s order.

According to NAB sources, Abdul Ghani Majeed is at the centre of fake accounts case and is the nominated accused in 10 corruption references.

Earlier, Feb 27, an accountability court in Islamabad had withheld a release order for Abdul Ghani Majeed saying the accused obtained bail in six cases but he has been named in seven cases. He needed to secure bail in the last case to pave the way for his release from prison, the court ruled.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had previously approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed in six National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references on medical grounds. The bench ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

Abdul Ghani Majeed had filed a petition in the high court seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds. NNI