Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has decided to hear case seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on March 18.

According to details, IHC registrar has issued cause list, stating that Justice Amir Farooq will head the proceedings of the disqualification case.

The court has also sought reply from cabinet division and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is to be mentioned here that Chairman Aman Taraki Party, Faiq Shah filed a plea against Vawda, saying that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he concealed his dual citizenship and submitted a false affidavit in the ECP with his nomination papers.

On Jan 20, an investigative report revealed that Faisal Vawda had committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality.

Vawda was in possession of a United States passport at the time he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018. The minister remained an American national even at the time the scrutiny of his nomination papers was completed.