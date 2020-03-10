Share:

Bahawalpur-By organising a spectacular literary festival to highlight the region’s history, culture and poetry a new history will be made by the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

Preparations for the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival 2020 has been finalised.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob told The Nation that the two-day festival will begin on March 11 and conclude on March 12. The vice-chancellor said that the country’s most celebrated and famous poets, writers, anchors, intellectuals, readers, narrators, and singers are participating in the Literary and Cultural Festival.

The vice-chancellor said that the purpose of the festival is to provide training and awareness and positive recreation opportunities for the citizens of Bahawalpur as well as thousands of university students. He said that no major literary programme could be organised in Bahawalpur for a long time, but this festival will break the status quo and it will prove to be the beginning of more such programs in the future. He said that the festival will be attended by famous poets from Urdu, Seraiki and Punjabi languages, as well as seminars, Sufi Night, Speech Competition, betting, concerts, recitation of books, exhibition of art and painting, floral displays and other events will be held. The vice chancellor said other institutions including District Administration, Directorate of Information, Pakistan, Hearti Culture Authority, Arts Council, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Press Club are also cooperating to organize the festival. President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, Chairman of the organizing committee of the fair and well known poet were also present on the occasion.