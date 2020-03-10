Share:

Khanewal-A man was killed and four others sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a welding shop here in Midowwala Chowk, Block No.5.

According to details, Muhammad Iqbal alias Bala son of Faqeer Muhammad was welding with gas cylinder at his shop. Suddenly gas cylinder exploded, the blast was so severe that its sound was heard in whole of Khanewal city. Resultantly, five people, including shopkeeper, Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ashraf, safdar Hussain s/o Muhammad Irshad, Fazal s/o Iqbal, Sufiyan Ahmad s/o Ashraf and Faisal s/o Aslam were injured. Safdar Hussain, a customer, died on the way to DHQ hospital due to serious injuries. Shopkeeper Mohammed Iqbal was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan by Rescue 1122 officials in critical condition. Rest of wounded were shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal, and treatment of those was in progress. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured of the incident. Deceased Safdar Hussain belongs to very poor family and has left seven daughters behind him. Heirs of deceased Muhammad Iqbal have appealed to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for financial compensation for the widow and daughters of the deceased.