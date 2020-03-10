Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Medical University- Institute of Paramedical

Sciences KMU-IPMS and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear

Medicine IRNUM, Peshawar have agreed for clinical training of BS-Paramedical Sciences

students at the IRNUM hospital Peshawar, so as to train the future medical

staff particularly for the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The agreement was made at a ceremony. Prof. Dr. Arshad Javid, Vice Chancellor KMU, along with Dr. Akif Khan Director IRNUM signed the MoU by representing

their respective institutions.

Moreover, in order to keep the standard of quality training, the KMU-IPMS students of 5th, 6th and 8th semester

will visit the IRNUM hospital for their clinical training in the nuclear medicine and radio therapy

fields.Maximum duration of the MoU shall be five years extendable further on mutual consent of both the parties. Under the MoU, IRNUM

must be responsible

to provide a conducive

environment to the students of KMU-IPMS for the clinical training program during agreed schedule. IRNUM shall nominate a focal person

within the hospital for managing and facilitating

the training business

and faculty members

during the clinical training program.Furthermore, the clinical

training of all semesters

will start from first week of September and end in the last week of December, however, for spring semester clinical training will start from the first week of February

and expire in the last week of May