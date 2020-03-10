PESHAWAR - The Khyber Medical University- Institute of Paramedical
Sciences KMU-IPMS and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear
Medicine IRNUM, Peshawar have agreed for clinical training of BS-Paramedical Sciences
students at the IRNUM hospital Peshawar, so as to train the future medical
staff particularly for the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The agreement was made at a ceremony. Prof. Dr. Arshad Javid, Vice Chancellor KMU, along with Dr. Akif Khan Director IRNUM signed the MoU by representing
their respective institutions.
Moreover, in order to keep the standard of quality training, the KMU-IPMS students of 5th, 6th and 8th semester
will visit the IRNUM hospital for their clinical training in the nuclear medicine and radio therapy
fields.Maximum duration of the MoU shall be five years extendable further on mutual consent of both the parties. Under the MoU, IRNUM
must be responsible
to provide a conducive
environment to the students of KMU-IPMS for the clinical training program during agreed schedule. IRNUM shall nominate a focal person
within the hospital for managing and facilitating
the training business
and faculty members
during the clinical training program.Furthermore, the clinical
training of all semesters
will start from first week of September and end in the last week of December, however, for spring semester clinical training will start from the first week of February
and expire in the last week of May